Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.61-3.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1-6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.44-3.52 EPS.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIG. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

