Sidoti Lowers Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) to Neutral

Sidoti lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has $61.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.33.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,364. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $56.78.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.