Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.82

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.82 and traded as high as $45.12. Shutterstock shares last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 7,693 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $159.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 284.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 116,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

