Short Interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Drops By 6.3%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 333,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 71,506 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 791,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 179,481 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%.

EGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. GMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

