Short Interest in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Declines By 7.7%

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.10. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

