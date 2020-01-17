Short Interest in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Grows By 9.1%

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,470,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 34,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

