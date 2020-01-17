Short Interest in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Declines By 5.8%

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 6,780,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 19,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,258. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 597.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

