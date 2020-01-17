Short Interest in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Declines By 6.8%

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SPB stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,262. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.38 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 2,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 844,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 291,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 204,960 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,646,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 151,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,352,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

