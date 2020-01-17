Short Interest in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Drops By 6.4%

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 333,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:REX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.00. The company had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,649. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The firm has a market cap of $478.36 million, a PE ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. REX American Resources had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

