Short Interest in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Drops By 6.4%

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 333,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:REX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.00. The company had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,649. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The firm has a market cap of $478.36 million, a PE ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 9.39.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. REX American Resources had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.
