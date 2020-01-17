Short Interest in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Declines By 6.9%

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Repay has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $627.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.71 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,967,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

