Short Interest in Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) Decreases By 6.7%

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Precision Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 3,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Precision Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80.
Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.64% and a negative return on equity of 86.24%.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
About Precision Therapeutics
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.
