Short Interest in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Expands By 8.4%

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 6,124 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $152,365.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,255.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 3,699 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $95,767.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,830.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 49.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Plantronics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLT opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.41. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $53.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $461.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.38 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

