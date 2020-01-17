Short Interest in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Declines By 6.2%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 183,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of PBFX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 142,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 65.51%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PBFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,080,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 998,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after buying an additional 905,557 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,676,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after buying an additional 850,500 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 120,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 704,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after buying an additional 44,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

