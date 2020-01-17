Short Interest in Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Drops By 7.4%

Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 287,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nextdecade by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nextdecade by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextdecade by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,804 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nextdecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,273,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NEXT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 15,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,077. Nextdecade has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $701.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Nextdecade will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

