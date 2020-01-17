Short Interest in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Rises By 10.5%

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 154,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,318. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.18.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. Analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $7,496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

