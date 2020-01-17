Short Interest in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Decreases By 8.9%

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $20.72. 587,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Knowles has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.92 million. Knowles had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 22,595 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $471,105.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,862.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Scherp sold 25,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,735.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,924 shares of company stock worth $1,636,121. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Knowles in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

