Short Interest in Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Rises By 7.5%

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the third quarter valued at about $17,248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,842,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter worth about $5,587,000.

Shares of NYSE:IFS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. 6,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,064. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47. Intercorp Financial has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $47.46.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

