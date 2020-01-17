Short Interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Expands By 6.7%

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 188,448 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 146,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 137,274 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBM. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

NYSE HBM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 54,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,564. The company has a market capitalization of $961.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $291.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

