Short Interest in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Declines By 6.8%

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 19.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,782. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,857.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,053,057.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

