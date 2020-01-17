Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Drops By 6.6%

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

BHF traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $40.85. 27,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,834. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.