Short Interest in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Drops By 7.2%

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,600 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 314,200 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

BSTC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.05. 42,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,309. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $73.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $408.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. Analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSTC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.