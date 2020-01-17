Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.96 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,377,000 after buying an additional 338,910 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.13. 193,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

