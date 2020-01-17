SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 16,903.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after buying an additional 3,581,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after buying an additional 1,203,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after buying an additional 1,125,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,111,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.