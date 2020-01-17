SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 645 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 449.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,467 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Southern by 126.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,096 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 19.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,614,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.77.

Shares of SO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.26. 309,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,577. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

