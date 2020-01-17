SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 40 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.97. The company had a trading volume of 118,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,429. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.65 and a fifty-two week high of $307.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price objective (up from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.55.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $556,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

