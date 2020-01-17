SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 251 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

NYSE HON traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $183.22. 1,763,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,480. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.19 and a one year high of $183.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

