SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,660 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after purchasing an additional 407,354 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,730 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.28. 6,116,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

