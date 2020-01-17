SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,722 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,805.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,205,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,626,000 after acquiring an additional 602,666 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 591,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,242. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.19.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

