Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,785,000 after buying an additional 103,714 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.4% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 639,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 60,421 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 18.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 147,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $5,947,000.

Seritage Growth Properties stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,227. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 47.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Seritage Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

