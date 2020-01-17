Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Short Interest Up 6.7% in December

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.5 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. 4,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,909. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3,656.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCRB. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

