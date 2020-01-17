Sentinel (SENT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32,335.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $32,335.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

