Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $3.33 million and $2.64 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00023639 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009347 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005629 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,194,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, Upbit, GDAC, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.