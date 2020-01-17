Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ SRTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 25,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,355. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $69.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of -0.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.