Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Receives $53.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cross Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE ST opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,229,591.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $756,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,484 shares of company stock worth $5,662,498 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

