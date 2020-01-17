Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Secureworks posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 14.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Secureworks by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Secureworks by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Secureworks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. Secureworks has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

