Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.20

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON SIR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 460 ($6.05). 302,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 423.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 423.58. Secure Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 456 ($6.00). The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40.
About Secure Income REIT
