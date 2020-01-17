Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.20

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SIR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 460 ($6.05). 302,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 423.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 423.58. Secure Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 456 ($6.00). The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

About Secure Income REIT

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

