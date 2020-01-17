Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.46

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as low as $4.98. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 285,446 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SES shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.14.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.46. The stock has a market cap of $792.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.