Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 31,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

STX traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 52,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,046. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $61.54.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $165,967.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,728.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 123,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $7,137,068.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,287.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,533 shares of company stock worth $28,805,087. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

