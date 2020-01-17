Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $92.50. 25,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,605,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,022 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 592,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after purchasing an additional 578,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,774,000 after purchasing an additional 546,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

