Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 76.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

MUSA opened at $112.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.71. Murphy USA Inc has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 24.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

