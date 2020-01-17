Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $601.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.31.

ISRG opened at $598.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $590.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $616.56. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,638.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total transaction of $568,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,488.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

