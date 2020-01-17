Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.24 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,858,000 after buying an additional 1,411,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Edison International by 111.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,725,000 after buying an additional 4,625,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Edison International by 51.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,977,000 after buying an additional 2,376,347 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 48.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 1,222,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,304,000 after buying an additional 794,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

