Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,936 Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $96.05 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

