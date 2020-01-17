Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,256 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after buying an additional 1,077,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,594,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 864,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,871,000 after buying an additional 247,058 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.25. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.