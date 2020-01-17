Sciencast Management LP Invests $1 Million in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. Insiders sold a total of 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963 in the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.59. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $107.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

