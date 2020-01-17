Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 29,274 Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,101 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,653,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,795,000 after buying an additional 493,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1,096.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after buying an additional 452,669 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 316,293 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOS opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.93.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOS. ValuEngine upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.48.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

