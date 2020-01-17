Sciencast Management LP Acquires 2,792 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Celanese by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Celanese by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 target price on Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.59.

CE stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

