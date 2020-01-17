Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.7% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,669,478 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,514 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 459,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,497,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,108,000 after purchasing an additional 416,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.29. 13,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,745. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.08 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.