Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,664,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,259,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,518,000 after acquiring an additional 103,370 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,231,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,850,000 after acquiring an additional 256,507 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after acquiring an additional 175,073 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $56.90. 4,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,540. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $53.28 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.