Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stake Lowered by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $21,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of FNDA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,600. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $40.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30.

